UK markets watchdog scraps listing of Umuthi Healthcare

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday it has decided to scrap the listing of standard shares in technology company Umuthi Healthcare Solutions due to "special circumstances".

"At this stage the FCA will not provide any further details of the circumstances which has led to the cancellation," the watchdog said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.