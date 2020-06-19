UK markets watchdog proposes further 3-month consumer credit payment holiday

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog on Friday proposed enabling consumers to extend a payment freeze on their credit cards by a further three months, as part of measures to support borrowers in difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who had not yet asked for a payment freeze on credit cards or for an interest-free overdraft of up to 500 pounds ($620) could also seek one up until Oct 31, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8041 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by John Stonestreet)

