UK markets watchdog proposes further 3-month consumer credit payment holiday

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

Britain's markets watchdog on Friday proposed enabling consumers to extend a payment freeze on their credit cards by a further three months, as part of measures to support borrowers in difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who had not yet asked for a payment freeze on credit cards or for an interest-free overdraft of up to 500 pounds ($620) could also seek one up until Oct 31, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8041 pounds)

