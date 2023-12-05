News & Insights

UK markets increase bets on June 2024 BoE rate cut after ECB comments

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 05, 2023 — 03:25 am EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British financial markets on Tuesday increased bets on an earlier start to interest rate cuts by the Bank of England, after a European Central Bank policymaker said further interest rate hikes were "rather unlikely" for the euro zone.

Two year government bond yields, which track interest rate expectations, fell sharply in both Britain and the euro zone, with the two-year gilt yield GB2YT=RR falling more than 8 basis points on the day to a two-day low of 4.512%.

Financial markets now almost fully price in a first BoE rate cut by June 2024. Previously interest rate futures showed only around a 50% chance of a rate cut by then and pointed to August as the more likely time for a rate cut.

