Markets

UK Market Roughly Flat; Mining Stocks Move Higher

August 08, 2025 — 06:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amid a lack of economic and earnings data, U.K. stocks are moving in a tight range in somewhat lackluster trade on Friday. Investors are assessing the potential impact of the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs on global economic growth. Optimism about a rate cut by the Fed next month is aiding sentiment a bit.

The benchmark FTSE 100, moving between 9,083.95 and 9,126.09, was roughly flat at 9,102.05 a little while ago, netting a small gain of 1.28 points or 0.01%.

Fresnillo is gaining about 3.5%. Glencore is up 2.75%. JD Sports Fashion, Berkeley Group Holdings, Melrose Industries, Vodafone Group, Hiscox and Rentokil Initial are up 1.5 to 2%.

GSK is gaining about 1.3% on news it will receive $370 million as part of a U.S. patent settlement.

Rio Tinto, Land Securities, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt Redrow, British American Tobacco and Barclays are also up with notable gains.

Entain is down 2.65% and Intercontinental Hotels Group is lower by about 2.5%. WPP, Pearson, Compass Group, Croda International, Relx, Admiral Group and Experian are down 1.4 to 2.3%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Beazley, Prudential, Halma, The Sage Group, RightMove, Schroders and IAG are also down in negative territory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.