UK man charged after car crashes into police station

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British police charged a man with attempted arson with intent to endanger life following an incident on Wednesday night when a car was driven into a north London police station.

The 45-year old was also charged with criminal damage, police said in a statement on Thursday. No injuries were reported in the incident in Edmonton.

The man will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3374; Reuters Messaging: william.james.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.