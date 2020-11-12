UK man charged after car crashes into police station

British police charged a man with attempted arson with intent to endanger life following an incident on Wednesday night when a car was driven into a north London police station. [nL1N2HX24P]

The 45-year old was also charged with criminal damage, police said in a statement on Thursday. No injuries were reported in the incident in Edmonton.

The man will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

