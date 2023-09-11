UK man, accused of spying for China in parliament, says he's innocent

Adds deputy prime minister in parliament in paragraph 2, Sunak's spokesperson in paragraphs 9-11, Starmer in paragraphs 12-14

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A man British media have reported was arrested on suspicion of spying for China while working as a parliamentary researcher said via his lawyers on Monday he was "completely innocent" and that he had only ever tried to educate others about China.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and the parliamentary speaker were due to raise the case, after several lawmakers called for not only an explanation but also tighter vetting procedures for those working in the House of Commons.

London's Metropolitan Police said two men were arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act and had been released on police bail until early October.

The Sunday Times reported one of those arrested was a researcher in the British parliament. Its sister newspaper The Times identified and pictured him on its front page on Monday.

"I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a 'Chinese spy'. It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place," the man said in a statement from his lawyers Birnberg Peirce.

The statement from the lawyers did not disclose the identity of the man. British police typically do not identify suspects who have been arrested until they are charged, to protect those who may be released with no charges.

The spying allegation is the latest blow to relations with Beijing that have been strained by tensions over security, investment and human rights. British Foreign Minister James Cleverly visited Beijing last month to make the first tentative steps to repair relations.

Government ministers suggested there would be no change in London's approach to Beijing, which Sunak sees as engaging with China while being able to raise points of disagreement.

"We are always very clear-eyed about the risks. They do represent an epoch-defining challenge to the UK, (but) we do not think it is right to reduce the approach to just one word," Sunak's spokesperson told reporters when asked whether China should be seen as a threat to Britain.

"We need to take the opportunity to engage with China, not to just shout from the sidelines."

Keir Starmer, opposition Labour leader, said the government should set a "clear" policy on China, rather than "division and inconsistency".

"The very big question now for the prime minister ... is was this raised when these arrests took place back in March or has it only been raised now that it's come into the public domain?" he told reporters.

"I think that's the central question that needs to be answered by the prime minister today."

