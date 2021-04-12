UK mall operator Hammerson confirms talks to sell retail parks to Brookfield

Adds details of reported disposal, background

April 12 (Reuters) - Hammerson HMSO.L on Monday confirmed that it was in talks for a possible sale of its retail parks portfolio to Canadian private equity player Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO, as the shopping centre operator tries to shore up its finances.

Last month, Hammerson reported a loss of 1.7 billion pounds ($2.33 billion) for 2020 and issued a longer-term debt warning, as the coronavirus crisis knocked the value of its malls.

Retail parks have been relatively resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic, partly because essential retailers were allowed to operate during lockdowns from these parks that also provide for drive-in and open-air shopping experiences.

The Sunday Times had reported Brookfield would pay Hammerson 350 million pounds ($478.87 million) for seven retail parks as part of the deal. https://bit.ly/2QgDwi2

The newspaper also reported that the disposed portfolio comprises retail parks in Falkirk, Didcot, Middlesbrough, St Helens, Telford, Merthyr Tydfil, and Rugby.

Hammerson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to confirm the deal value.

($1 = 0.7305 pounds)

