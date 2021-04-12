US Markets

UK mall operator Hammerson confirms talks to sell retail parks to Brookfield

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

Shopping centre operator Hammerson on Monday confirmed it was in talks on the possible sale of its retail parks portfolio to Canadian private equity player Brookfield Asset Management.

The Sunday Times had reported that Brookfield would pay Hammerson 350 million pounds ($478.87 million) for seven retail parks as part of the deal. https://bit.ly/2QgDwi2

($1 = 0.7309 pounds)

