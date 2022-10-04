UK looking at long term energy contracts with other countries - PM Truss

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday the government was looking at long term energy contracts with other countries but had not yet signed any contracts.

Asked by reporters if she was considering buying Norwegian gas, Truss said: "We will move forward on our own energy security ... But we are looking at long term energy contracts with other countries because as well as making sure we have got a good price, energy security is vitally important."

"No deal has been signed," she added.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)

