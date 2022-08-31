UK long-run inflation expectations hit record 4.8% - Citi/YouGov

Contributor
David Milliken. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

British households' expectations for average inflation over the next five to 10 years jumped to a record-high 4.8% in August, well above the Bank of England's 2% inflation target, a monthly survey from Citi and YouGov showed on Wednesday.

Public expectations for inflation over the coming 12 months rose to 6.3%, Citi added.

