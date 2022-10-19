UK long gilt yields fall after BoE excludes them from initial QT sales

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Long-dated British government bond yields fell on Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would not sell them immediately when it launches its quantitative tightening (QT) programme to reduce its balance sheet starting on Nov. 1.

Yields on 20- and 30-year gilts GB20YT=RR, GB30YT=RR were down by about 10 and eight basis points respectively at 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) while yields on other gilt maturities, which will be sold by the BoE from next month, rose.

The BoE said after the market closed on Tuesday that its QT sales in 2022 would be in short- and medium-maturity sectors, not bonds of more than 20 years.

Longer-dated gilts suffered the biggest sell-offs in the recent market upheaval caused by the government's now-abandoned tax-cutting mini-budget.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alison Williams)

