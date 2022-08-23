UK long-dated gilt yields rise to highest since 2014

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Yields on 20- and 30-year British government bonds pushed past previous peaks set in June to hit their highest since late 2014 on Tuesday, as a sell-off fuelled by higher-than-expected inflation data last week continued.

Twenty-year gilt yields GB20YT=RR peaked at 2.986%, the highest since September 2014, while 30-year yields GB30YT=RR rose to the highest since November 2014 at 2.914%, both up more than 6 basis points on the day.

Five-year yields GB5YT=RR rose by 10 basis points to 2.490%, the highest since April 2011.

British government bonds have underperformed against German debt, with 30-year gilts offering the biggest yield premium since June 2016 at 143 basis points DE30GB30=RR.

Financial markets expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates by another half of a percentage point at its next meeting on Sept. 15, and see a 29% chance of a three-quarter-point rate rise to 2.5%.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.