UK long-dated gilt yields rise to five-week high

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British 10-year government bond yields rose to their highest level in more than five weeks, boosted by a rise in U.S. yields as well as remarks by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey playing down the prospect of negative interest rates.

Ten-year yields GB10YT=RR peaked at 0.351% at 1337 GMT on Tuesday, 4 basis points up on the day and their highest since Dec. 4, and 20- and 30-year gilt yields GB20YT=RR, GB30YT=RR chalked up the same record with yields of 0.871% and 0.932%.

Five-year gilt yields GB5YT=RR rose above zero for the first time since Dec. 16, peaking at 0.012%.

Bailey said cutting British interest rates below zero would raise "a lot of issues" even if it was technically possible, contrasting with more supportive comments from BoE policymaker Silvana Tenreyro on Monday.

More broadly, global bond yields have been on an upward path in recent days as investors focus on the possibility of higher government spending and more inflation under the future administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

