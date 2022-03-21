UK long-dated gilt yields rise to 3-year high

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Yields on British 20- and 30-year government bonds rose to their highest in just over three years on Monday, tracking yields on long-dated U.S. Treasuries.

Thirty-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR rose to their highest since Feb. 28, 2019 at 1.833%, 9 basis points up on the day, while 20-year yields GB20YT=RR were the highest since December 2018 at 1.870%.

Two-year and 10-year gilt yields were up a similar amount on the day but below recent highs.

Britain releases January public finances data at 0700 GMT on Tuesday, and finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out 2022/23 public spending and debt issuance plans from around 1230 GMT on Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

