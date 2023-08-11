UK long-dated gilt yields hit one-month high after strong GDP

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British long-dated government bond sold off sharply on Friday after the release of stronger-than-expected second-quarter growth data, pushing yields to a one-month high.

Twenty-year gilt yields GB20YT=RR surged 14 basis points (bps) on the day to 4.754%, their highest since July 12, pushing past a previous peak of 4.726% set on Aug. 4.

Thirty-year gilt yields GB30YT=RR rose 11 bps to 4.684%, also a one-month high.

Both gilts underperformed in price terms against their German counterparts, with the 20-year spread DE20GB20=RR widening by as much as 10 bps to more than 200 bps, its highest since July 19.

Financial markets see a 70% chance that the BoE will raise interest rates next month by a quarter-point to 5.5%, a slightly higher probability than on Thursday.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

