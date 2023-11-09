UK long-dated gilt yields edge down to new 7-week low

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British long-dated government bond yields edged down to a new seven-week low on Thursday, moving broadly in line with a slight drop in U.S. Treasury and German Bund yields.

Yields were down around 2 basis points from Wednesday's close across the gilt curve on Thursday, pushing 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR as low as 4.220% and 30-year yields GB30YT=RR down to 4.667%, their lowest since Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 respectively.

Yields for two-year GB2YT=RR and five-year gilts GB5YT=RR held just above the five-month lows they struck earlier the week following comments from the Bank of England's chief economist on the possibility of interest rate cuts in the second half of 2024.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young)

