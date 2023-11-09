News & Insights

UK long-dated gilt yields edge down to new 7-week low

November 09, 2023 — 03:04 am EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British long-dated government bond yields edged down to a new seven-week low on Thursday, moving broadly in line with a slight drop in U.S. Treasury and German Bund yields.

Yields were down around 2 basis points from Wednesday's close across the gilt curve on Thursday, pushing 10-year gilt yields GB10YT=RR as low as 4.220% and 30-year yields GB30YT=RR down to 4.667%, their lowest since Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 respectively.

Yields for two-year GB2YT=RR and five-year gilts GB5YT=RR held just above the five-month lows they struck earlier the week following comments from the Bank of England's chief economist on the possibility of interest rate cuts in the second half of 2024.

