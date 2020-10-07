UK-listed Tullow Oil retains $500 mln liquidity headroom

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil TLW.L said on Wednesday it retains $500 million liquidity headroom as of the start of the final quarter of its fiscal year following the redetermination of its credit facility that has $1.8 billion of debt capacity.

The UK-listed oil producer, which has been looking at ways to avoid a cash crunch after a $1.3 billion first-half loss due to the coronavirus-led crash in oil prices, also said it would hold its capital markets day on Nov. 25.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.