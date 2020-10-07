World Markets

UK-listed Tullow Oil retains $500 mln liquidity headroom

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Tullow Oil said on Wednesday it retains $500 million liquidity headroom as of the start of the final quarter of its fiscal year following the redetermination of its credit facility that has $1.8 billion of debt capacity.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil TLW.L said on Wednesday it retains $500 million liquidity headroom as of the start of the final quarter of its fiscal year following the redetermination of its credit facility that has $1.8 billion of debt capacity.

The UK-listed oil producer, which has been looking at ways to avoid a cash crunch after a $1.3 billion first-half loss due to the coronavirus-led crash in oil prices, also said it would hold its capital markets day on Nov. 25.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular