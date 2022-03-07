UK-listed Spectris ends talks over bidding for Oxford Instruments

March 7 (Reuters) - British electrical engineering company Spectris Plc SXS.L said on Monday it had terminated talks regarding a possible offer worth 1.79 billion pounds ($2.37 billion) to buy tech firm Oxford Instruments OXIG.L, due to global economic uncertainties following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"While we believe this combination is a great opportunity for both companies, the timing is no longer right and we have brought our discussions to a close," Spectris Chief Executive Officer Andrew Heath said.

($1 = 0.7564 pounds)

