UK Liberal Democrats claim victory against Johnson's Conservatives in parliamentary seat vote

Contributor
Alistair Smout Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looked set for a chastening defeat in a parliamentary by-election on Friday as the centrist Liberal Democrats claimed a "historic victory" in what had been a safe Conservative seat of Tiverton and Honiton.

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looked set for a chastening defeat in a parliamentary by-election on Friday as the centrist Liberal Democrats claimed a "historic victory" in what had been a safe Conservative seat of Tiverton and Honiton.

"This is looking like a clear win. The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken up for the country," a Liberal Democrat spokesman said. The official result has not yet been declared.

"This is an historic victory for the Liberal Democrats and a devastating blow for those Conservative MPs who continue to prop up Boris Johnson."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters