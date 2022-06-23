UK Liberal Democrats claim victory against Johnson's Conservatives in parliamentary seat vote

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looked set for a chastening defeat in a parliamentary by-election on Friday as the centrist Liberal Democrats claimed a "historic victory" in what had been a safe Conservative seat of Tiverton and Honiton.

"This is looking like a clear win. The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken up for the country," a Liberal Democrat spokesman said. The official result has not yet been declared.

"This is an historic victory for the Liberal Democrats and a devastating blow for those Conservative MPs who continue to prop up Boris Johnson."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Hogue)

