UK lends 57.3 bln stg to businesses through COVID loans: data

Lending to British businesses through the government's main COVID-19 loan schemes stood at 57.3 billion pounds ($73.5 billion) as of Sunday, up from 52.6 billion pounds a month ago, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The total cost of the government's furlough scheme, which has supported 9.6 million jobs since March, stood at 39.3 billion pounds, up from 35.4 billion pounds a month earlier.

($1 = 0.7796 pounds)

