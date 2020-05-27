UK lends 18 bln pounds to small firms hit by coronavirus

By contrast an earlier programme that lends up to 5 million pounds, the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, has only lent 8.15 billion pounds since its launch in March.

Banks have approved about half of loan applications under CBILS so far, compared with 79% for the BBLS.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak initially opposed offering full state guarantees for bank lending, due partly to the risk of bad debts, but allowed it for the smallest firms after pressure from business groups, legislators and the Bank of England.

