News & Insights

UK lender Virgin Money sticks to annual outlook despite mortgage pressures

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

August 02, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds background on restructuring in paragraph 2, details on third-quarter results in paragraphs 3-4

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Virgin Money UK VMUK.L on Wednesday maintained its full-year outlook and reported stable net interest margin (NIM) in the third quarter despite pressure from its mortgages business.

Virgin Money has been restructuring itself as it grapples with a drop in footfall and transaction volumes. The lender said it was now accelerating its restructuring activity, including a 30% reduction in its store network.

Third-quarter NIM - a key measure of profitability - dipped one basis point (bp) from the prior three months to 193 bps, it added.

Virgin Money said higher interest rates were offset by spread pressure in mortgages and continued deposit migration.

"The Group expects housing activity to remain muted in the near term, given the implications of higher rates, and will continue to focus on supporting existing customers and managing mortgage profitability considering the current challenging trading conditions," it said.

The London-listed lender also announced its plans to buyback shares worth 175 million pounds ($159.58 million) in fiscal year 2023 and more in 2024.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.