UK lender NSF warns of going concern risks as coronavirus hits

British lender Non-Standard Finance on Thursday raised doubts on its ability to continue as a going concern, with the coronavirus crisis halting lending and leading to a spike in expected credit losses.

"The last 18 months have been difficult and disappointing for Non-Standard Finance with the failure of our offer for Provident Financial," Chief Executive Officer John van Kuffeler said. "The fall in sector values necessitating large write-downs in the values of our three principal subsidiaries and the COVID-19 pandemic which has paralysed the UK economy."

