UK lender Halifax pulls mortgages with fees in response to market turmoil

Andy Bruce Reuters
Britain's largest mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday it had temporarily withdrawn from the market all of its mortgage products that come with a fee, in response to turmoil in British funding markets.

"As a result of significant changes in the cost of funding, we're making some changes to our product range," a Halifax spokesperson said in a statement.

Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L, said there was no change to its product rates and that it continued to offer fee-free options at all product terms and loan-to-value levels.

