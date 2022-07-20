UK leadership candidate Sunak pledges "energy sovereignty" by 2045

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Rishi Sunak, one of the final three candidates to become Britain's next prime minister, said he wanted to make the country energy independent by 2045 in response to the supply shock caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It has never been more important that our country achieves Energy Sovereignty, so that we’re no longer reliant on the volatility of the global energy supply," Sunak said in a statement.

