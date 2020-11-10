UK layoffs hit record high in Q3 as labour market slumps

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped, according to official data that showed the jobs market declined rapidly before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures.

Redundancies rose by a record 181,000 in the three months to September to reach an all-time high of 314,000, the Office for National Statistics said.

The unemployment rate rose as expected to 4.8%, the highest rate since the three months to November 2016.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

