UK layoffs hit record high in Q3 as labour market slumps

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped, according to official data that showed the jobs market declined rapidly before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures.

Adds detail

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Layoffs in Britain hit a record high during the third quarter as the unemployment rate jumped, according to official data that showed the jobs market declined rapidly before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures.

Redundancies rose by a record 181,000 in the three months to September to reach an all-time high of 314,000, the Office for National Statistics said.

The unemployment rate rose as expected to 4.8%, the highest rate since the three months to November 2016.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters