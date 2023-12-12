UK lawmakers vote in favour of Rwanda asylum plan

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's contentious emergency legislation to allow asylum seekers to be sent to Rwanda passed its first parliamentary hurdle on Tuesday.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted by 313 to 269 in favour of the bill, which was designed to address concerns raised by the UK Supreme Court which last month declared the policy to be unlawful.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton)

