UK lawmakers vote in favour of Rwanda asylum plan

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

December 12, 2023 — 02:28 pm EST

Written by Alistair Smout and Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's contentious emergency legislation to allow asylum seekers to be sent to Rwanda passed its first parliamentary hurdle on Tuesday.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted by 313 to 269 in favour of the bill, which was designed to address concerns raised by the UK Supreme Court which last month declared the policy to be unlawful.

