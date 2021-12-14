UK lawmakers back expansion of requirement to wear face coverings in England

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Tuesday approved an expansion of the requirement to wear face coverings in England to try to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Lawmakers voted by 441 to 41 in favour of the change, despite many from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives saying they would oppose the measure.

