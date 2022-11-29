UK landlord Shaftesbury points to strong recovery in consumer spending

November 29, 2022 — 02:30 am EST

Nov 29 (Reuters) - West End-focused commercial landlord Shaftesbury Plc SHB.L said on Tuesday pointed to a strong recovery in consumer spending and sustained demand despite Britain grappling with a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Shaftesbury, which owns around 600 buildings in the heart of London's West End, said prospects for the capital city and the West End remained bright despite the backdrop of broader macroeconomic challenges as the sector recovers from pandemic lows.

