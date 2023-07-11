News & Insights

UK landlord British Land underscores strong operational momentum

July 11, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - Commercial property firm British Land BLND.L said on Tuesday it continued to see strong operational momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainty as rising interest rates wreak havoc in the heavily indebted sector.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

