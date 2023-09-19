News & Insights

UK landlord British Land raises retail parks rental value outlook

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

September 19, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Commercial property firm British Land BLND.L on Tuesday raised its retail park estimated rental value growth outlook for fiscal year 2024 to 3%-5% from 2%-4% earlier, driven by "significant" leasing momentum in the business.

The FTSE midcap company's update comes at a time when commercial property firms are grappling with deep valuation declines due to high interest rate levels hurting their investment business, although the landlords are faring better on the operational front.

"Retail parks are the preferred format for a wide range of customers due to the format's affordability, convenience, and omni-channel compatibility," British Land said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

