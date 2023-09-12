News & Insights

UK labour market softens in July, despite strong wage growth

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

September 12, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce and David Milliken for Reuters ->

Adds details

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's labour market showed more signs of cooling in the three months to July despite another month of strong pay growth, according to data that leave the Bank of England on track for another interest rate hike next month.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in the three months to July from 4.2% a month earlier, its highest since the three months to September 2021.

The unemployment rate is already higher than the 4.1% the BoE had pencilled in for the third quarter as a whole, when it published its last set of forecasts in early August.

Employment also dropped sharply, the data showed.

British wages excluding bonuses were 7.8% higher than a year earlier in the three months to July, unchanged from the three months to June,the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 7.8% rise.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.