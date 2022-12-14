PROC

UK kitchenware brand ProCook posts weaker Black Friday, early Christmas sales

December 14, 2022 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - British kitchenware brand ProCook Plc PROC.L said on Wednesday its sales from Black Friday and early Christmas shopping was weaker than last year, as customers cut down on spending amid a deepening cost of living crisis.

The company said in a statement revenue in the first eight weeks in the second half of the year that started on Oct. 17 was 5.7% lesser than a year ago.

ProCook last week said it expects its underlying profit before tax to be about breakeven in the full year.

