UK kitchenware brand ProCook posts weaker Black Friday, early Christmas sales

Dec 14 (Reuters) - British kitchenware brand ProCook Plc PROC.L said on Wednesday its sales from Black Friday and early Christmas shopping was weaker than last year, as customers cut down on spending amid a deepening cost of living crisis.

The company said in a statement revenue in the first eight weeks in the second half of the year that started on Oct. 17 was 5.7% lesser than a year ago.

ProCook last week said it expects its underlying profit before tax to be about breakeven in the full year.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

