UK judge dismisses hedge funds' case against LME over nickel

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

December 23, 2022 — 06:31 am EST

By Nell Mackenzie

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A British judge on Friday dismissed a case against the London Metal Exchange brought by hedge fund AQR Capital Management and others that demanded phone call transcripts and meeting notes about the exchange's decision in March to cancel nickel trades.

Justice Adrian Beltrami said in his ruling that even if there was, on the part of the LME a "good arguable case of wrongdoing," the judge considered "the merits of the case as weak."

The other claimants in the filing at the London Commercial Court were Winton Capital Management, Capstone Investment Advisors, Flow Traders FLOW.AS and DRW Commodities.

"This application was misconceived from the start – the LME having already provided a detailed explanation of its decision making - and we are pleased that it has been dismissed in its entirety," said the LME, in a statement.

Winton declined to comment. AQR and the others were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

