News & Insights

UK jobs market lost some of its heat in July - survey

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

August 20, 2023 — 07:01 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Britain's labour market is losing some of its inflationary heat with vacancies and advertised starting salaries falling in July for the first time this year, according to a survey published on Monday.

Job search website Adzuna also said the number of job-seekers per vacancy rose slightly in July but the overall state of the labour market remained tight.

"Whilst it's natural to see vacancies fall during the summer months, as companies traditionally slow hiring, the early figures for July's jobs data will demonstrate to UK policymakers that inflation truly should be on a downward trajectory," Andrew Hunter, a co-founder of Adzuna, said.

The Bank of England is looking closely at the labour market as it considers how much further it needs to raise interest rates to smother high inflation.

Official data published last week showed basic wages rose at the fastest pace since at least 2001 in the three months to June but there were also signs that employers were turning more cautious about hiring.

Adzuna said the average advertised salary fell by 0.15% between June and July.

But, in a sign of how many employers are still struggling to fill their job roles, the month-on-month fall of 1.1% in vacancies was just half the size of the drop reported over the same period last year.

Adzuna said employers were becoming more secretive about pay rates as the labour market cooled with over half of adverts not disclosing salary details for the first time.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.