UK jobless rate rises to 3.9% in Q1

Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Hird

May 16, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the three months to March, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the rate to hold at 3.8%.

