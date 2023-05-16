UK jobless rate rises to 3.9% in Q1

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in the three months to March, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the rate to hold at 3.8%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

