UK jobless rate rises to 3.6%

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in the three months to September, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to remain at 3.5%.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)

