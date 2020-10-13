UK jobless rate rises by more than expected to 4.5%

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August, up from 4.1% in the three months to July, official data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise to 4.3%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)

