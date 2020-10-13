UK jobless rate rises by more than expected to 4.5%

Contributors
William Schomberg Reuters
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August, up from 4.1% in the three months to July, official data showed on Tuesday.

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate rose by more than expected to 4.5% in the three months to August, up from 4.1% in the three months to July, official data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to rise to 4.3%.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters