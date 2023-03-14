UK jobless rate holds at 3.7%

March 14, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain's unemployment rate held at 3.7% in the three months to January, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the rate to rise to 3.8%.

