UK jobless rate falls to 3.9% in three months to January

David Milliken Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's unemployment rate fell more than expected to 3.9% in the three months to January, when the country was facing the Omicron wave of coronavirus, official figures showed on Tuesday, below forecasts in a Reuters poll for a drop to 4.0%.

The number of job vacancies hit a fresh record high in the three months to February at 1.318 million, underscoring the labour shortage facing many employers.

