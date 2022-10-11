UK jobless rate falls slightly to 3.5%

Britain's unemployment rate fell slightly to 3.5% in the three months to August, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the jobless rate to remain at 3.6%.

