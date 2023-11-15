News & Insights

UK investors take 90% of new 2043 government bond

November 15, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British investors bought around 90% of a 7 billion pound ($8.69 billion) issue of a new 20-year government bond, the UK Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

The DMO said there were 248 orders from investors for the 4.75% 2043 gilt - a record for a British government bond syndication - which were worth a total of 93.6 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8059 pounds)

