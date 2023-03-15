UK investors see 50-50 chance of BoE March rate hike

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Investors on Wednesday put a 50% chance on the Bank of England pausing its run of interest rate increases next week as renewed unease gripped financial markets, with European bank stocks sliding sharply.

Interest rate futures suggested the likelihood of no change in Bank Rate on March 23 was about 50% at 1117 GMT. Last week, the chance of a BoE rate hike pause was seen at around 10%.

Bets on a quarter-percentage point rate hike also stood at about 50%. Expectations about a Federal Reserve rate hike this month have fallen sharply after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

