UK investors score another win over buyout barons

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - British shareholders are 2-0 up against private equity suitors this week. On Friday London-listed UDG Healthcare said https://ir.q4europe.com/Tools/newsArticleHTML.aspx?solutionID=2508&customerKey=udghealthcareplc&storyID=15103289&language=en buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice may sweeten its offer for the pharmaceutical services company to 10.80 pounds per share, valuing it at 2.7 billion pounds. UDG’s board recommended a bid worth 10.23 pounds per share in May, but shareholder Allianz Global Investors argued it was too cheap. On Thursday Blackstone bumped up its offer for British housebuilder St Modwen Properties to 560 pence per share, from 542 pence.

The concessions are a victory for shareholders who have pushed up prices of private equity takeover targets in the hope of securing higher bids. The increases are hard for buyout firms to justify: Breakingviews calculated CD&R’s initial offer was expected to earn it a five-year internal rate of return of just 11%. But with two wins under their belts, public shareholders will be emboldened to demand more. (By Aimee Donnellan)

