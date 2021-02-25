Cryptocurrencies

UK Investors Can Now Integrate Their Crypto Holdings With Their Bank Accounts

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

U.K. personal finance tool Money Dashboard is allowing its 600,000 users to view their crypto holdings alongside their bank accounts and other financial products within its app.

  • Users will be to use the Money Dashboard app to access their balances and transactions on exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance and Bitstamp.
  • The U.K. company is providing this service in partnership with Zabo, a Dallas-based crypto software firm that aims to connect crypto wallets to bank accounts.
  • Zabo’s goal, according to co-founder Christopher Brown, is to simplify the process of integrating crypto with traditional finance products through partnerships with financial services companies.
  • The collaboration with Money Dashboard is its first such partnership with a U.K. firm.
  • U.K. regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimates that around 1.9 million adults hold cryptocurrency, 75% of whom own less than £1,000 (US$1,400).

See also: Ex-London Stock Exchange Chief Says UK Should Embrace Crypto Post-Brexit

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: What you need to know about the institutional adoption of #crypto

    Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss institutional adoption of #crypto​ and what you need to know before diversifying into the space.

    Feb 12, 2021

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular