UK Investors Can Now Integrate Their Crypto Holdings With Their Bank Accounts

U.K. personal finance tool Money Dashboard is allowing its 600,000 users to view their crypto holdings alongside their bank accounts and other financial products within its app.

Users will be to use the Money Dashboard app to access their balances and transactions on exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance and Bitstamp.

The U.K. company is providing this service in partnership with Zabo, a Dallas-based crypto software firm that aims to connect crypto wallets to bank accounts.

Zabo’s goal, according to co-founder Christopher Brown, is to simplify the process of integrating crypto with traditional finance products through partnerships with financial services companies.

The collaboration with Money Dashboard is its first such partnership with a U.K. firm.

U.K. regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimates that around 1.9 million adults hold cryptocurrency, 75% of whom own less than £1,000 (US$1,400).

See also: Ex-London Stock Exchange Chief Says UK Should Embrace Crypto Post-Brexit

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.