UK investors bet heavily on new BoE rate hike after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

March 22, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Investors on Wednesday bet heavily on the Bank of England raising interest rates by at least a further quarter of a percentage point on Thursday after official data showed inflation unexpectedly jumped last month.

Interest rate futures suggested a 100% chance of an increase in Bank Rate to at least 4.25% from its current level of 4.0%. This probability is up sharply from Tuesday when the chance of the BoE pausing its rate hike run was seen at almost 50%.

The yield on the two-year gilt GB2YT=RR - which is sensitive to interest rate speculation - was up about 19 basis at 0900 GMT on Wednesday at 3.47%. Shortly before, it had peaked at 3.482%, the highest level since March 15, before the upheaval at Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

