UK investor Ian Osborne raises $484 mln in Amsterdam SPAC listing

May 14 (Reuters) - Hedosophia European Growth, a blank cheque vehicle launched by British technology investor Ian Osborne, said on Friday it had raised 400 million euros ($484 million) listing on the Amsterdam stock market.

Shares in Hedosophia, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), will begin trading on Friday.

Osborne is known for his investment with venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya in space tourism Virgin Galactic Holdings, which went public in 2019 in one of the first high profile SPAC listings.

