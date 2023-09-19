UK investment platform Hargreaves beats profit estimates on higher savings

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3, active savings figures in paragraph 4

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc HRGV.L on Tuesday beat annual profit estimates, supported by net new business growth as rising interest rates prompted investors to take advantage of the British investment platform's Active Saving services.

The company's results came in at the heels of subdued trading activity over the last year across wealth management platforms as macroeconomic uncertainties hit investor confidence.

Amid high interest rates, investors are looking to hold on to their cash, giving the company's Active Savings business a boost.

The Active Savings portfolio, which provides clients with an online savings platform to access different interest rates and banks, saw inflows more than double to 3.2 billion pounds ($3.96 billion) in the 12-month period ended June 30.

Hargreaves reported an annual profit before tax of 402.7 million pounds, higher than the company-compiled consensus of 379.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8080 pounds)

