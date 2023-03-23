UK investment banks Cenkos and finnCap to merge in 21.1 mln pounds deal

Adds deal value, details

March 23 (Reuters) - London-listed investment banks Cenkos Securities CNKS.L and finnCap Group FCAP.L will merge in an all-stock deal worth 21.1 million pounds ($26 million), the companies said in a combined statement on Thursday.

Cenkos shareholders will get 3.19420647 finnCap shares in exchange for each share they hold, valuing each Cenkos share at 37.13 pence, the companies said.

Cenkos shares closed at 39 pence on Wednesday.

Shareholders of each bank will hold about 50% of the entire issued ordinary share capital of finnCap.

Both Cenkos and finnCap have similar market capitalizations, at around 21.1 million pounds and 21.05 million pounds, respectively, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. ($1 = 0.8113 pounds)

