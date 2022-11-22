US Markets
UK investigating Apple, Google's mobile browser dominance

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 22, 2022 — 05:29 am EST

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it had launched an in-depth investigation into the market dominance of Apple AAPL.O and Google's GOOGL.O mobile browsers, months after the regulator began considering a probe.

